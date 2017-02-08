Boucher has appeared in just one game with Vancouver since he was picked up off waivers in early-January.

The 23-year-old just doesn't appear to fit into the Canucks lineup as of right now. It's puzzling as to why he hasn't at least been given a chance, as he was a solid goal-scorer in the AHL and put up 19 points in 39 games with New Jersey last season. If he does every get into the lineup for an extended period of time, it would likely be in a bottom-six role, so don't expect anything too crazy. Boucher does have the potential to be valuable in some very deep leagues if he gets his shot, but that seems unlikely considering it was mid-January the last time he donned a Canucks jersey.