Walfridsson was taken 151st overall by the Capitals at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
The left-shooting defenseman had two goals and seven points in 38 games with Modo of Sweden's junior league. The 6-foot, 194-pound blueliner plays a simple game from the back end and will be given plenty of time to develop.
