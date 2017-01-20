Duclaier was demoted to the team's AHL Tuscon affiliate prior to Thursday's game against the Wild.

Duclair's 2016 campaign has been less than ideal, notching just nine points over 41 games after a breakout season with Arizona last year in which he tallied 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) over 81 games. The youngster has a good shot at being recalled again this season should another forward go down due to injury, but he's not very intriguing unless he can regain his form from last year.