Dauphin was returned to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

The pesky pivot drew into four of the last six contests as a reinforcement option with Martin Hanzal tending to a personal matter. Hanzal will be back for the next one, so the 'Yotes really had no need to keep Dauphin at the NHL level. He's picked up two goals and an assist in 24 games this season -- which signifies slow progress offensively -- but the minus-2 rating actually looks good when you consider his team carries a putrid minus-50 goal differential.