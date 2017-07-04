Latta signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Latta spent the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign with Ontario and Rockford of the AHL, recording five goals and 17 assists across 61 games. His last NHL action came during the 2015-16 season with the Capitals, when he took part in 43 games, but was largely held in just a minor role. In signing a two-way contract with the Coyotes, Latta could spend even more time developing in the AHL moving forward, which could limit his overall upside as a fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...