Devils' Taylor Hall: Won't play Saturday

Hall (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Washington, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The 25-year-old will miss his second straight game due to a lower body injury. He will get a couple days to recover before the Devils' next game on Monday. He's scored 23 points in 27 games this year, so once he's back on the ice, it's safe to assume he'll return to the high-scoring level he's been at this year.