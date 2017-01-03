Zajac (flu) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Bruins.

Zajac was a game-time decision and it appears the illness is significant enough to hold him out of action. Through 37 games this season, the veteran center has compiled a solid 24 points and 73 shots on goal, so his absence will surely impact the Devils attack. Pavel Zacha has assumed the role of top-line center in Zajac's stead, and it remains to be seen whether Zajac will be good to go for Tuesday's road tilt with Carolina.

