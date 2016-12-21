Cogliano provided the lone goal for the Ducks on Tuesday in a 5-1 road loss to the Canadiens. As noted by NHL.com, this was the winger's 738th consecutive game played, representing the fifth-longest streak in NHL history.

It's unfortunate that Cogliano will associate the impressive milestone with a crushing road loss, but his fantasy owners must've been happy that he found twine despite the overall lackluster effort from the team. He's averaging a half-point per contest to complement a plus-6 rating, making him a sound choice for conservative fantasy owners that don't like surprises in the fantasy realm.

