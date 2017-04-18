Thompson scored a goal and added two assists Monday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 3. He also skated to a plus-3, blocked two shots and dished out four hits.

Wow, where did that come from? The fourth-liner mustered just two (!) points in 30 games this season, but was all over the place in this one and instrumental in the Ducks' erasing a three-goal deficit on the road. It's worth mentioning that Thompson received a decent chunk of power-play time (2:39), too, replacing Antoine Vermette on the team's second unit. If that assignment sticks, he's definitely worth a look in daily formats as a sneaky value play.

