Ducks' Nate Thompson: Explodes for three points
Thompson scored a goal and added two assists Monday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 3. He also skated to a plus-3, blocked two shots and dished out four hits.
Wow, where did that come from? The fourth-liner mustered just two (!) points in 30 games this season, but was all over the place in this one and instrumental in the Ducks' erasing a three-goal deficit on the road. It's worth mentioning that Thompson received a decent chunk of power-play time (2:39), too, replacing Antoine Vermette on the team's second unit. If that assignment sticks, he's definitely worth a look in daily formats as a sneaky value play.
More News
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Still searching for first point•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Expected to return to action•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Returns from conditioning stint•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Headed to minors for conditioning•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Skates before practice•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...