Flames' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Elliott will be between the pipes against the Ducks on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

After giving up five goals in Game 3, Elliott will retain his spot in the crease for Wednesday's clash. The netminder has lost five straight contests to Anaheim -- including the regular season -- and has shown few signs of improving. If the Flames are going to dig themselves out of their 3-0 series hole, Elliott is going to need to be nearly perfect.