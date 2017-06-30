Flames' Michael Stone: Avoids free agency

Stone signed a three-year deal with Calgary on Friday worth an average annual value of $3.5 million, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Stone struggled to recreate his 2015-16 numbers this past season as he tallied a mere 15 points in 64 outings split between Arizona and Calgary. With the Flames, the blueliner averaged just 18:51 of ice time -- well below the 20:13 he was seeing in the desert. The 27-year-old is unlikely to see a significant uptick in minutes heading into the upcoming campaign, which will limit his opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

