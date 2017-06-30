Flames' Michael Stone: Avoids free agency
Stone signed a three-year deal with Calgary on Friday worth an average annual value of $3.5 million, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Stone struggled to recreate his 2015-16 numbers this past season as he tallied a mere 15 points in 64 outings split between Arizona and Calgary. With the Flames, the blueliner averaged just 18:51 of ice time -- well below the 20:13 he was seeing in the desert. The 27-year-old is unlikely to see a significant uptick in minutes heading into the upcoming campaign, which will limit his opportunities to get on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Made available for Vegas•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Production stunted by injury in 2016-17•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records plus-4 rating versus Sharks•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Back at it Friday•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Out again Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...