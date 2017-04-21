Flames' Sean Monahan: Unavailable for Team Canada with wrist injury

Monahan will undergo a minor offseason wrist surgery, making him unavailable for the 2017 IIHF World Championships with Team Canada, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

After playing in all 82 regular-season games for the Flames, including four postseason losses to the Ducks, Monahan will take some much-deserved time off the ice to regain full strength. Considering the surgery is minor in nature, it seems that the 22-year-old will be ready to go in time for Calgary's offseason festivities leading up to the 2017-18 campaign.

