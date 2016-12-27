Brouwer (hand) won't play Tuesday against Colorado, Sportsnet's Pat Steinberg reports.

Brouwer is dealing with a hand injury he sustained in the first period of Friday's matchup with Vancouver, and the extent of the veteran winger's ailment is reportedly still unknown. The Flames should release another update on the former Blues' status in the coming days, but in the meantime, Michael Ferland will slot into Brouwer's spot on Calgary's third line for Tuesday's matchup with the Avalanche.