Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.

It was a rough first stint in the NHL for Smith, as he posted a 1-6-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.54 GAA -- not that it's easy to be a backstop in Colorado. As long as Scott Darling and Cam Ward are protecting the crease in Carolina, the 28-year old will likely play close to a full season for AHL Charlotte.