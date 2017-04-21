Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Inks one-year deal
Dahlbeck signed a one-year contract with the Canes on Friday.
Dahlbeck was claimed off waivers by Carolina at the start of the 2016-17 season and apparently enjoyed his time with the team as he re-signed. The defenseman was used sparingly this year, as he logged just 43 contests in which he tallied two goals and four helpers. While his numbers may not standout, it is possible the 25-year-old gets snatched up during the NHL Expansion Draft in June as he almost certainly won't be one of the Hurricanes protected players.
