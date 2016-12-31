Islanders' Adam Pelech: Activated off injured reserve, loaned to AHL affiliate
The Islanders activated Pelech (upper body) off injured reserve and subsequently loaned the defender to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.
Pelech has been sidelined for over a month with an upper-body injury, so he'll presumably spend some time in the minors playing himself back into game shape before returning to the big club. The 22-year-old blueliner has played pretty well in limited action with the Islanders this season, tallying three points (one goal, two assists) and 10 shots on goal in nine games.