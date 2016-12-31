The Islanders activated Pelech (upper body) off injured reserve and subsequently loaned the defender to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.

Pelech has been sidelined for over a month with an upper-body injury, so he'll presumably spend some time in the minors playing himself back into game shape before returning to the big club. The 22-year-old blueliner has played pretty well in limited action with the Islanders this season, tallying three points (one goal, two assists) and 10 shots on goal in nine games.