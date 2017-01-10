Islanders' Adam Pelech: Expected to play Wednesday
Pelech is expected to play Wednesday versus the Panthers, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Pelech will take the place of Travis Hamonic who will likely miss the game with a knee injury. Pelech could see additional ice time during the second half of the season as the Islanders are unlikely to make a playoff run and should see what they have in their younger players.
