Pelech is expected to play Wednesday versus the Panthers, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Pelech will take the place of Travis Hamonic who will likely miss the game with a knee injury. Pelech could see additional ice time during the second half of the season as the Islanders are unlikely to make a playoff run and should see what they have in their younger players.

