Berube is not expected to return to the Islanders next season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Berube will be a free agent as he is 25 years of age and didn't play 28 games last season. He was 3-2-2 with an .889 save percentage and 3.42 GAA this year and with the Islanders already having both Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss under contract for next season Berube will likely look to hook up with another organization as a backup goaltender.

