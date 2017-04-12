Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sets new personal mark in points
Bailey posted career highs in assists (46) and points (56) in the 2016-17 season.
Bailey only lit the lamp 13 times, but he showed playmaking ability for most of the season, especially while playing on a line with John Tavares. Whether he will remain on the top line next season remains to be seen, but he should at the every least be a part of the top-six forward group.
