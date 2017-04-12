Bailey posted career highs in assists (46) and points (56) in the 2016-17 season.

Bailey only lit the lamp 13 times, but he showed playmaking ability for most of the season, especially while playing on a line with John Tavares. Whether he will remain on the top line next season remains to be seen, but he should at the every least be a part of the top-six forward group.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...