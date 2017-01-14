Bailey notched two helpers and two shots on goal against the Panthers on Friday.

Bailey picked up both of his assists on John Tavares goals, as Tavares was en route to a hat trick. Assists have been the main source of Bailey's fantasy value, as he only has five goals in 40 games, but 21 assists. However, getting to play on New York's top line with Tavares can only be a good thing for his fantasy potential.