Stafford (leg) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This development effectively rules out Stafford for the next two games -- Jan. 31 against the Blues will be his next shot at a return. Naturally, on the right wing, the Jets are getting heavy production from Blake Wheeler (10 points in 11 January games) and second-line flanker Nikolah Ehlers, who's recorded seven goals and five assists in that same span, but the Jets will need to make due with more defensive-minded skaters in Joel Armia and Chris Thorburn in the bottom six until Stafford can rejoin the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola