Stafford (leg) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This development effectively rules out Stafford for the next two games -- Jan. 31 against the Blues will be his next shot at a return. Naturally, on the right wing, the Jets are getting heavy production from Blake Wheeler (10 points in 11 January games) and second-line flanker Nikolah Ehlers, who's recorded seven goals and five assists in that same span, but the Jets will need to make due with more defensive-minded skaters in Joel Armia and Chris Thorburn in the bottom six until Stafford can rejoin the lineup.