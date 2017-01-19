Morrissey registered an assist, a shot on net and finished with a plus-1 rating during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

The rookie defenseman is a work in progress in fantasy circles, but he's showing well in the real game. Morrissey entered Wednesday's contest with a respectable 51.3 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five and is showing potential for a well-rounded fantasy profile as he acclimatizes to the highest level. After all, the 21-year-old defenseman has excellent pedigree and a track record of offensive success at the lower levels. Still, he's more of a keeper/dynasty target for now.