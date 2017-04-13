Scheifele will join Canada for the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

Scheifele will be joined by teammate Josh Morrissey overseas as Canada looks to make it a three-peat for the Great White North. During the 2016-17 campaign, the center led the Jets with 32 goals and 50 assists -- an average of 1.04 points per outing -- including seven markers with the man advantage. If Winnipeg challenges for a playoff spot next year, Scheifele will almost certainly be a big reason why.

