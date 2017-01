Perreault posted a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Kings.

It was Perreault's first multi-point effort of the season. While his overall numbers are poor, he has picked up the pace since mid-December. He has three goals and 10 points over his past 15 games. Perreault is a decent No. 4 or 5 winger in fantasy pools of 12 or more teams.