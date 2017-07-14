Kevin Klein: Not done yet

Klein -- who retired from the NHL on July 7 -- signed with Swiss club ZSC Lions on Friday.

Despite registering a mere 14 points last year, Klein will look to extend his professional career by suiting up overseas. While it seems unlikely, a solid season with the Lions could open the door for the 32-year-old to return to the NHL down the road -- although it would probably need to be a minimum salary deal for a third-pairing assignment.