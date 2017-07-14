Kevin Klein: Not done yet
Klein -- who retired from the NHL on July 7 -- signed with Swiss club ZSC Lions on Friday.
Despite registering a mere 14 points last year, Klein will look to extend his professional career by suiting up overseas. While it seems unlikely, a solid season with the Lions could open the door for the 32-year-old to return to the NHL down the road -- although it would probably need to be a minimum salary deal for a third-pairing assignment.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...