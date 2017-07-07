Kevin Klein: Officially calls it a career

Klein, a defenseman who last played for the Rangers, announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday.

A proficient shot blocker, Klein was more of a stay-at-home type over 12 years of service time split between the Predators and Rangers. Still, while donning the blue sweater, he managed 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 94 games to complement a gaudy shooting percentage of 12.4 versus Metropolitan Division opponents. Hockey fans from the Big Apple will remember him as the guy who lost part of his left ear in a 2014 contest upon taking a high stick while facing the Penguins, only to get it sewn back on in time to put an overtime game-winning goal in the bag.