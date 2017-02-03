Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Game-time call Saturday

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

It's undoubtedly exciting to see Toffoli so close to returning to the Kings' lineup, but his owners may want to temper their expectations for his first game back, as he'll likely be eased back into action after being sidelined for more than a month with a lower-body ailment. The 24-year-old sniper will likely take pregame warmups before a final decision on his status for Saturday's game is made, so owners playing in leagues with daily lineups may want to consider leaving Toffoli on the bench for one more contest.