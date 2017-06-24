Volkov was drafted 48th overall by the Lightning at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Volkov bounced back and forth between Russian junior leagues last season. He has quick hands and above-average size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds), but he struggles with consistency on a game-by-game basis and can disappear for long stretches of time. Volkov will remain in Russia for the immediate future.

