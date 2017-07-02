McBain has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning.

McBain is a coveted right shot, but only saw action in three games with the lowly Coyotes last season. He did rack up 43 points, including eight goals, with their AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. McBain is trying to resurrect a once-promising career as a second-unit NHL power-play guy, but is likely ticketed to start 2017-18 in the AHL. McBain does have 110 points in 348 career NHL games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...