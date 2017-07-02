McBain has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning.

McBain is a coveted right shot, but only saw action in three games with the lowly Coyotes last season. He did rack up 43 points, including eight goals, with their AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. McBain is trying to resurrect a once-promising career as a second-unit NHL power-play guy, but is likely ticketed to start 2017-18 in the AHL. McBain does have 110 points in 348 career NHL games.