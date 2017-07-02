Mueller has signed a two-way contract with the Maple Leafs.

Mueller is a 31-year-old, minor-league journeyman who scored at a point-per-game pace (67 in 68 games) for the AHL affiliate of the Coyotes, the Tucson Roadrunners, in 2016-17. Mueller also won the Calder Cup in 2014 as a member of the Texas Stars.

