Maple Leafs' Chris Mueller: Playmaking journeyman adds AHL depth
Mueller has signed a two-way contract with the Maple Leafs.
Mueller is a 31-year-old, minor-league journeyman who scored at a point-per-game pace (67 in 68 games) for the AHL affiliate of the Coyotes, the Tucson Roadrunners, in 2016-17. Mueller also won the Calder Cup in 2014 as a member of the Texas Stars.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...