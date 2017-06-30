Mark Stuart: Bought out by Jets
Stuart was placed on waivers by Winnipeg on Friday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 reports.
Shedding Stuart's contract will free up approximately $1.2 million in cap space for the Jets this season. The 33-year-old saw his role significantly reduced last year, as he appeared in only 42 games and averaged a mere 12:27 of ice time when he was in the lineup. The emergence of youngsters Josh Morrissey and Julian Melchiori made the veteran blueliner expendable in Winnipeg. If he can secure a new role for the 2017-18 campaign, it will likely be as a third-pairing defenseman at best.
