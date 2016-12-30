Sekera (illness) remains under the weather and will sit out Saturday's meeting with Vancouver.

Sekera has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise unimpressive blue line for the Oilers, including four points in as many games prior to getting sick. Following Saturday's contest, Edmonton are not back in action until Tuesday against Columbus, which should give the 30-year-old time to recover. In the interim, Matt Benning will continue to be tasked with eating up Sekera's minutes.