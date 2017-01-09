Oilers' Connor McDavid: Stays atop NHL scoring race with two-point night
McDavid had two assists in Sunday's loss to the Senators.
The offense continues to flow from McDavid, who is leading the NHL with 48 points. He's now sporting a three-game point streak and continues to log heavy minutes on an Oilers team sitting fifth in the Western Conference. You really can't do much better.
