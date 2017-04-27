Letestu scored two power-play goals during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Anaheim.

The veteran forward plays a key special-teams role for the Oilers and has collected three goals and two helpers through seven playoff games this spring. It's been a nice followup to his career-high 35 points in the regular season, which included 11 goals and three helpers with the man advantage. Letestu checks out as a sneaky source of cap relief in daily contests because of his role on the No. 1 power-play unit.

