Klefbom was absent from Monday's practice due to illness, but is expected to be ready for Game 1 against the Ducks on Wednesday.

Klefbom notched a pair of goals and an assist in six games against the Sharks while averaging over 21:19 of ice time per contest. In the event this malady sidelines the defenseman for longer than expected, the Oilers could struggle to replace his offensive contributions from the blue line. Andrej Sekera would be favorite to see an uptick in ice time if Klefbom is unable to give it a go.