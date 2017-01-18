Luongo allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss against the Flames.

Luongo has been awful for the past six weeks, allowing three or more goals in nine of his past 13 outings. He should be treated as more of a No. 2 fantasy netminder until he gets untracked, especially since the Panthers defense allows so many shots and Luongo just isn't standing on his head like in the past.