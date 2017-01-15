Predators' Cody McLeod: Successful Preds debut against former team
McLeod went plus-2 with a goal and five penalty minutes in his Predators debut Saturday against the Avalanche, recording ice time of 10:12 including 2:46 on the power play.
After acquiring him from the Avs the day before, the Preds didn't waste any time inserting McLeod into the lineup against his former team. The move paid immediate dividends as McLeod scored the first of Nashville's three unanswered goals, sparking his team's comeback from a 2-0 second-period deficit. Looking ahead, McLeod's fantasy value may be poised to take a bump upward, if he continues to see more ice time with the Preds than he was seeing with the Avs.
More News
-
Predators' Cody McLeod: Acquired by Nashville in trade•
-
Avalanche's Cody McLeod: Pots first goal of season•
-
Avalanche's Cody McLeod: Playing Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Cody McLeod: Ends two-month old scoring drought•
-
Avalanche's Cody McLeod: Typically aggressive in Monday's win•
-
Avalanche's Cody McLeod: Adds goal on man advantage Tuesday•