McLeod went plus-2 with a goal and five penalty minutes in his Predators debut Saturday against the Avalanche, recording ice time of 10:12 including 2:46 on the power play.

After acquiring him from the Avs the day before, the Preds didn't waste any time inserting McLeod into the lineup against his former team. The move paid immediate dividends as McLeod scored the first of Nashville's three unanswered goals, sparking his team's comeback from a 2-0 second-period deficit. Looking ahead, McLeod's fantasy value may be poised to take a bump upward, if he continues to see more ice time with the Preds than he was seeing with the Avs.