Predators' Reid Boucher: Returns from conditioning stint
Boucher was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday, having completed his conditioning assignment.
Boucher has gone through several stretches with the 'DNP' next to his name this season, so the hope is that the conditioning assignment affords him the opportunity for consistent playing time moving forward. The Predators have Miikka Salomaki expecting to be out long term with a lower-body ailment, but Boucher could prove to be an adequate fill-in within the bottom six as he was able to string together 32 points in 34 games with AHL Albany of the Devils organization last season.
More News
-
Predators' Reid Boucher: Going to AHL for conditioning•
-
Predators' Reid Boucher: Claimed by Nashville•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Placed on waivers•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Will play against Carolina on Sunday•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Makes season debut Tuesday•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Re-signs with Devils•