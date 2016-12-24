Boucher was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday, having completed his conditioning assignment.

Boucher has gone through several stretches with the 'DNP' next to his name this season, so the hope is that the conditioning assignment affords him the opportunity for consistent playing time moving forward. The Predators have Miikka Salomaki expecting to be out long term with a lower-body ailment, but Boucher could prove to be an adequate fill-in within the bottom six as he was able to string together 32 points in 34 games with AHL Albany of the Devils organization last season.