Predators' Vernon Fiddler: May be healthy scratch Thursday
Fiddler could be a healthy scratch for Game 1 against the Blackhawks on Thursday, NHL.com reports.
Fiddler's playing status is said to be contingent on the availability of Calle Jarnkrok, who is dealing with a lower-body injury, but either way, the journeyman is not going to be an attractive option for folks in playoff pools since he only mustered four points in 59 games split between the Devils and Preds in the regular season.
More News
-
Predators' Vernon Fiddler: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Predators' Vernon Fiddler: Out injured Thursday•
-
Predators' Vernon Fiddler: Little impact since joining Preds•
-
Predators' Vernon Fiddler: Traded to Nashville•
-
Devils' Vernon Fiddler: Taken off IR, ready to go Saturday•
-
Devils' Vernon Fiddler: Sidelined 3-to-4 weeks•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...