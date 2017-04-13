Fiddler could be a healthy scratch for Game 1 against the Blackhawks on Thursday, NHL.com reports.

Fiddler's playing status is said to be contingent on the availability of Calle Jarnkrok, who is dealing with a lower-body injury, but either way, the journeyman is not going to be an attractive option for folks in playoff pools since he only mustered four points in 59 games split between the Devils and Preds in the regular season.