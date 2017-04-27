Fiddler scored the game-winning goal in the third period against St. Louis in Game 1 on Wednesday.

After sitting in the press box for all four games of Round 1, Fiddler drew into the lineup and came up huge for the Preds. The veteran logged just 8:51 of ice time and didn't play in any special-team situations, so while his timely heroics made an impact Wednesday, it's probably safe to continue fading Fiddler in all fantasy settings going forward.