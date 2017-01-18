Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Assists in three straight

McDonagh notched an assist for the third consecutive game in Tuesday's 7-6 loss against Dallas.

He's operating at a point-per-game pace over his last 10 games despite having had a three-game pointless skid during that time. McDonagh's come along for the ride with the Rangers' strong offense, as Tuesday's assist was his 26th of the season -- one more than he collected in either of the past two campaigns. Health permitting, it's reasonable to expect the 27-year-old to surpass his career-high 43 points, set in 2013-14.