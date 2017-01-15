Helm (shoulder) practiced Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Slowly but surely the Red Wings are getting healthy; remarkably, the team has experienced more than 175 man games lost this season, with Helm being the last notable forward attempting to complete his rehab -- we're not counting Johan Fransen (concussion), who remains on long-term IR. Expect the fleet-footed Helm to be evaluated regularly now that he's back on the ice for practice.