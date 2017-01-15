Red Wings' Darren Helm: Returns to practice
Helm (shoulder) practiced Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Slowly but surely the Red Wings are getting healthy; remarkably, the team has experienced more than 175 man games lost this season, with Helm being the last notable forward attempting to complete his rehab -- we're not counting Johan Fransen (concussion), who remains on long-term IR. Expect the fleet-footed Helm to be evaluated regularly now that he's back on the ice for practice.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Still week-to-week•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Won't play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Won't return from injury this week•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Could return shortly after Christmas break•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Placed on LTIR•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Out at least six weeks with dislocated shoulder•