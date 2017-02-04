Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready for AHL conditioning stint

Howard (knee) will start in goal Saturday versus AHL Milwaukee, as he's down in the minors on a conditioning assignment.

Since the veteran backstop has missed the past 18 games, he'll be put to the test in an AHL game where the stakes are much lower and his focus can primarily be squared on testing different motions between the pipes. A previous report suggested that Howard may only need one minor-league tuneup before he'd be ready to go for the Red Wings, but that opportunity wouldn't come until Tuesday at the earliest.