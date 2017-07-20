Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Arbitration hearing underway

Tatar (shoulder) entered an arbitration hearing against the Red Wings on Thursday, with the ruling to be made within 48 hours, MLive.com reports.

The restricted free agent's contract demands reportedly include $5.3 million in average annual value, but the Wings maxed out at $4.1 million on their counter offer before entering arbitration. Tatar told reporters last week that he has no limitations with his surgically repaired shoulder, which is a significant development as injury history can be used as evidence in settling on a fair contract for both sides.

