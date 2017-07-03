Roman Lyubimov: Signs with KHL squad

Lyubimov inked a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lyubimov returns to the KHL after just one season with the Flyers in which he saw action in 47 outings and tallied a mere six points. The 25-year-old becomes one of the first players to cite the desire to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics as part of the reason for leaving for an overseas league. The winger has the talent to play in the NHL and could be back at some point.

