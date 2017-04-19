Sabres' Jack Eichel: Reportedly frustrated by coaching staff
Eichel is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer, but has "no desire" to do so if Dan Bylsma remains head coach, WGR 550 reports.
The Sabres were disappointing this season, failing to make any major improvements despite an impressive core of young players. Rumors of Eichel's frustration began to surface late in the year, and general manager Tim Murray echoed similar thoughts during his final press conference, taking some of the blame but also criticizing Bylsma for not talking to the players enough. Keep in mind, though, that this development came from anonymous "inside sources"; Eichel has never explicitly stated that he won't re-sign if Bylsma is still the head coach. It's important to note Eichel has one more year on his rookie deal remaining, and he'll have to honor his contract regardless of who's behind the bench. Whatever the reasons for Eichel's frustrations may be, he was outstanding after the All-Star break, scoring 36 points in 34 games. He remains a keeper-level fantasy asset regardless of his coach, although the reported rift is a little concerning.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Picks up assist in win•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores third-period tally•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Notches two assists against Cats•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Big three-point night continues hot streak•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores power-play goal in Monday's win•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Joins elite company in Tuesday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...