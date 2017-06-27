Sabres' Johan Larsson: Rights retained

The Sabres retained the rights to Larsson (wrist) after giving him a qualifying offer.

Larsson's season was cut short after a suffering a wrist injury, and he finished with 11 points in 36 games. He was just getting into a groove and had established himself as the team's No. 3 center when he injured his wrist, and the Sabres clearly liked enough of what they saw to bring him back for the 2017-18 season. He should be healthy when training camp rolls around, and he'll have to fend off the competition to regain his spot in the lineup.

