Gorges exited Saturday's game against the Bruins with a hip pointer, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Gorges was spotted limping heavily towards the Sabres' bus after Saturday's game, and could be in danger of missing at least one game while recovering from his injury. Buffalo's depth at defense will be tested if Gorges is forced to miss extended time, but his potential absence likely won't make waves in the fantasy realm, as the blueliner's nearly non-existent offensive production -- one assist in 32 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in most season-long formats.