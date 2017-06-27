Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Awaits contract extension
Beaulieu received a qualifying offer to remain property of the Sabres.
Qualifying Beaulieu was just a formality, as the Sabres made it clear they see him as a piece of their young core and will likely sign him to a longer and more lucrative extension. Acquired in a trade from Montreal, Beaulieu finished with 28 points in 74 games with a plus-8 rating this past season, all of which were career highs. On a team that will give him a chance to play a bigger role, 30-40 points isn't out of the question for Beaulieu, especially if he pairs up with Rasmus Ristolainen on the power play. With nearly $25 million in cap space, the Sabres should have no problems re-signing the promising 24-year-old defenseman.
