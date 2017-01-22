Lehner made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Lehner has won three of his last four starts and finally played like the so-called star he was supposed to be when the Sabres dropped a first-rounder to get him in trade. Maybe this effort will kickstart Lehner's game and his fantasy value.

