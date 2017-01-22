Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 36 saves in overtime win
Lehner made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday night.
Lehner has won three of his last four starts and finally played like the so-called star he was supposed to be when the Sabres dropped a first-rounder to get him in trade. Maybe this effort will kickstart Lehner's game and his fantasy value.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start against Montreal•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Replaced midway through loss to Leafs•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Facing Maple Leafs in road start•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Turns away 31 shots in win over Stars•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Monday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Returns to practice Sunday•